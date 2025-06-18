Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,639 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CNR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $663,769.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,104.40. This trade represents a 39.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0%

CNR stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.69. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

