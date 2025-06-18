Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589. This trade represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.