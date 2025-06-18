Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 32,095 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,095 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after buying an additional 643,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after buying an additional 4,460,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after buying an additional 350,634 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

