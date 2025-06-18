Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,998 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PHINIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. CL King started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,423 shares of company stock valued at $458,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:PHIN opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.28%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

