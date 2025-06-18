Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $45,904.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,343.90. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,737 shares of company stock worth $4,987,114. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

