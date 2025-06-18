Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. IMAX has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

