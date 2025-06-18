Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canaan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

CAN opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 93.62% and a negative return on equity of 98.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canaan by 5,016.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,235,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,743 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $9,584,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Canaan by 2,306.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,311,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,539 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Canaan by 15.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 525,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

