Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.