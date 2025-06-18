Sachin Oza Purchases 79,000,000 Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD) Stock

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) insider Sachin Oza acquired 79,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £790,000 ($1,060,545.04).

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

RBD stock opened at GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. Reabold Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39.

Reabold Resources (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reabold Resources Plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

