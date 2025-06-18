Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Safran Stock Down 0.6%

Safran Increases Dividend

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. Safran has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $76.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. This is an increase from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

