Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Outperform

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 124,872 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 85,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 78,918 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

