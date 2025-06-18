Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

