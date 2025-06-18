Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 12623383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

