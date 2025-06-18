Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

SRPT stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 463,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164,041 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

