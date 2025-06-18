Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Short Interest Update

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Trading Down 4.1%

STCE stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCE. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $2,026,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,336,000.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.