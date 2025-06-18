Scotiabank Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.92.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$8.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $603,461. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

