Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.15.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 1.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

