Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,828,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,411,000 after buying an additional 1,226,061 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $7,274,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,751,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,624,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $5,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

