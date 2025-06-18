Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Insider Sells £87,129.35 in Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 3,233 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,695 ($36.18), for a total value of £87,129.35 ($116,967.85).
Severn Trent Price Performance
Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,685.14 ($36.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,696.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,567.40. Severn Trent PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,323 ($31.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,807 ($37.68).
Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 112.10 ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Severn Trent Company Profile
As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.
We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.
