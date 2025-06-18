SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,851 Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

