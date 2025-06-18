SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 20,347 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, COO Jason Wilder sold 483 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $27,236.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,833.80. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,771. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.3%

RUSHA opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

