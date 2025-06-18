SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 328.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $3,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,710,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,174,516. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

