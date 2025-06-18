SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 159.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -90.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Calix, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,690,452.92. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.