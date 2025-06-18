SG Americas Securities LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,861,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,334.28. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.