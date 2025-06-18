SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,907.38. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $272,391,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,441,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,361,543.05. This represents a 31.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084,968 shares of company stock worth $276,321,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Remitly Global Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -688.00 and a beta of 0.18. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

