SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 132.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. UGI Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

