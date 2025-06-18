SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 44,654 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 362.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTES. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

