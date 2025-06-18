SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10,795.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,795,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,923 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,684,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,578 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ONB stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.