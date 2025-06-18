Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

