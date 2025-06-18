Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Increases By 33.3%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASX Stock Performance

ASXFY opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. ASX has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

