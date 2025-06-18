Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Increases By 33.3%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASX Stock Performance
ASXFY opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. ASX has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.
ASX Company Profile
