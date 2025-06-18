Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Expands By 24.6%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

