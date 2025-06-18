Short Interest in Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Grows By 34.2%

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

