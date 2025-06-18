Short Interest in British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rises By 34.8%

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

British Land Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

