Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Drops By 26.7%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,970,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 38,146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGMBF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

