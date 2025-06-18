Short Interest in Global X India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIA) Increases By 52.7%

Global X India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X India Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X India Active ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Global X India Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X India Active ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NDIA stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.55. Global X India Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

About Global X India Active ETF

The Global X India Active ETF (NDIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a concentrated portfolio of Indian equities. The fund uses bottom-up, fundamental analysis to actively select and manage its holdings.

