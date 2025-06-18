Short Interest in iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH) Increases By 52.6%

iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iHuman Trading Up 0.4%

IH opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. iHuman has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter.

iHuman Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iHuman during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iHuman by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.