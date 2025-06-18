Short Interest in INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO) Grows By 53.6%

INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

INV VK MUN OPP Price Performance

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. INV VK MUN OPP has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

INV VK MUN OPP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INV VK MUN OPP Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 413.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in INV VK MUN OPP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in INV VK MUN OPP by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in INV VK MUN OPP in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INV VK MUN OPP in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

