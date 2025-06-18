Short Interest in INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO) Grows By 53.6%

INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. INV VK MUN OPP has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
