Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

SMMNY stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

