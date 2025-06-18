Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Shares of SIG opened at $80.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after buying an additional 1,724,592 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,989,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after purchasing an additional 389,852 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

