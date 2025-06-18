Simon Bourne Buys 212 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($202.07).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Thursday, May 15th, Simon Bourne bought 340 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($200.83).

On Tuesday, April 15th, Simon Bourne bought 520 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($202.44).

ITM Power Trading Up 12.0%

ITM opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.10) on Wednesday. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.08 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.80 ($1.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.79) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.