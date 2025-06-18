Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $19.24. Smith Douglas Homes shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 17,500 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,008. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $69,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,674.16. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 4.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Smith Douglas Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,156,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 941,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 298,227 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 699,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 256,950 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

