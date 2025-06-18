Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $94.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sonic Automotive traded as high as $78.11 and last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 203139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,873.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 638,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,746,298.77. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,502,062. 42.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

