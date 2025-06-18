Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of SAH opened at $76.64 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $40,331.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 605,393 shares in the company, valued at $42,389,617.86. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,502,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

