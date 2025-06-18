Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 5,016 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 134.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 125,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 174.35%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.