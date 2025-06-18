Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.2%

CMG opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.