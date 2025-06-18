Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 582 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 197.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s payout ratio is currently 78.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

