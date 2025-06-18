Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

FELG opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

