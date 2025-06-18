Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,004 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.