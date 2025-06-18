Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.6%
NYSE:FIS opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.
Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.
Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Information Services
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.