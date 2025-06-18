Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 204 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Astera Labs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 755,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,178,800. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 3,809 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $345,362.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,329.32. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,495,267 shares of company stock valued at $131,012,865 over the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 422.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

